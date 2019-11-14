Nike announces sneakers designed for medical workers

(WSVN) - People in the medical field work very long hours and spend most of the time on their feet. Nike took notice and created special sneakers designed for them.

“Nurses, for example, walk approximately four to five miles and sit for less than an hour during the course of a 12-hour shift,” Nike said in a press release. “The work is physically and mentally demanding.”

The science behind the Nike Air Zoom Pulse is the use of a full-rubber outsole, flexible drop-in midsole and a heel fit that’s secure.

“The fit, cushioning and traction systems work together to secure the foot in all hospital conditions,” Nike wrote.

The sneakers are also built to handle spills in the hospital with its coated toe box.

Nike says the Air Zoom Pulse will be available in December.

