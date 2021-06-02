(WSVN) - Researchers are starting to test the safety of mixing COVID-19 vaccines for booster shots.

The National Institutes of Health announced on Tuesday that they are looking into whether fully vaccinated people would get an immune system boost, without side effects, if they are given a different type of COVID-19 vaccine.

It’s not yet known if or when people will need booster shots.

