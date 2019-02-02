Nigeria vice president’s helicopter crash-lands but all safe

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — A spokesman says the helicopter of Nigeria’s vice president has crash-landed but that he and the crew are safe.

Laolu Akande in a Twitter post on Saturday says Vice President Yemi Osinbajo “is continuing with his engagements and plans for the day” after the crash in Kabba in Kogi state.

Akande gives no further details but he thanks God and the flight crew.

Nigeria’s presidential election is on Feb. 16 and President Muhammadu Buhari seeks a second term.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.