NHC monitoring tropical wave in Caribbean; system may have potential to develop

MIAMI (WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring a distant tropical wave in the Eastern Caribbean that could develop and strengthen as it inches closer to Florida, meteorologists said.

The disturbance, designated Invest-95L by the NHC, was located more than 1,000 miles from the Sunshine State, Sunday evening. It is expected to dawdle Sunday and Monday as it moves west-northwest.

Watching a wave in the tropics pic.twitter.com/a2dAnzdmBV — 7 Weather (@7Weather) July 29, 2019

The wave is expected to pass over Hispaniola by Tuesday, increasing rain chances and possibly causing flooding for that island and Puerto Rico.

Vigorous tropical wave over E Caribbean. Ahead for it? Obstacles that aren't very favorable for development (next few days). pic.twitter.com/HLMVUqYjn3 — 7 Weather (@7Weather) July 29, 2019

Meteorologists said conditions are expected to be more favorable for the system to develop once in enters the Bahamas later in the week.

However, meteorologists indicated it is still too early to tell where the system will be by mid-week.

