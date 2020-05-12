NHC monitoring disturbance near the Bahamas

(WSVN) - The National Hurricane Center is monitoring an area of low pressure near the Bahamas.

As of 10 a.m., Tuesday, the disturbance had a 50% chance of forming over the next five days, but forecasters said it is not expected to be a threat to the U.S.

NHC stating that an area of low pressure could form a few hundred miles NE of the Bahamas this weekend. It could develop into a subtropical system as it moves away. Has a medium chance to form. @wsvn @7weather #flwx pic.twitter.com/tfM2jm2tLg — Vivian Gonzalez (@VivianGonzalez7) May 12, 2020

“Environmental conditions appear conducive for this system to acquire some subtropical characteristics as it moves northeastward through Sunday,” the NHC wrote.

If the system develops, it would be an early start to the hurricane season which doesn’t officially kick off until June 1.

