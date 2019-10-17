NHC: Disturbance over Gulf of Mexico could become Tropical Storm Nestor

(WSVN) - Forecasters at the National Hurricane Center are keeping a close eye on a disturbance that has a high chance of forming over the Gulf of Mexico.

As of 8 a.m., an area low pressure had an 80% chance of developing into a tropical depression or tropical storm over the next 48 hours.

“A tropical or subtropical storm is likely to form later today or tonight,” the NHC wrote on its website.

The NHC says the system is producing near tropical storm force winds as it moves northeastward.

“Interests along the northern and northeastern Gulf coast should monitor the progress of this system,” the NHC said.

If it does become a tropical storm, it would be given the name Nestor.

