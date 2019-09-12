NFL legend Dan Marino provides temporary housing for Bahamas survivors

(WSVN) - An NFL legend teamed up with a company to help homeless Hurricane Dorian survivors.

Dan Marino, who is now an ambassador for the RV Advisor and RV sales of Broward, delivered much-needed temporary housing to the island.

“We’re looking to help out all the people of the Bahamas and bring some RVs over there loaded with good stuff for them,” said Marino, Hall of Fame Dolphins quarterback. “That’s the most important thing, and that’s why I’m here.”

There are many places across South Florida accepting donations for the storm survivors.

Find out how you can help here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.