News helicopter spots full circle rainbow

TAMPA, FLA. (WSVN) - A news helicopter captured a lovely sight in the sky above Tampa.

Fox 13’s SkyFOX helicopter captured video showing a full circle 360 degree rainbow after a rainstorm.

Rainbows are the result of sunlight being scattered by water droplets in the air, thus creating the round spectacle of colors.

Due to the angle of the sunlight and the average person’s position on the ground, most people only see part of a rainbow.

However, if in a high enough elevated position, and with the right conditions, a full rainbow can be seen, as was the situation with Fox 13’s SkyFOX.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.