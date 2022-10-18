(WSVN) - More than a year after a missing persons case that garnered national attention, we’re getting a look at newly released surveillance footage that showed Gabby Petito and Brian Laundrie, just hours before her death, according to investigators.

The couple were caught on camera outside of a Whole Foods store in Jackson, Wyoming on Aug. 27, 2021.

Their white van was seen pulling into the parking lot. Later, the pair was seen walking into the store and pacing around inside shopping.

After leaving, the van reportedly pulled out onto the highway, leading to Bridger-Teton National Forest campsite.

Petito’s remains would be found about 30 miles north of that campsite about three weeks after the surveillance video was captured. Investigators believe this is the last time she was seen alive.

“We hereby find the cause of manner of death to be the cause of death by strangulation and manner is homicide,” said Trenton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue.

Laundrie returned to Florida in the beginning of September 2021, alone, after a trip with Petito where chilling footage questioning their relationship first surfaced.

Shortly thereafter, the FBI said Laundrie admitted to killing her in a notebook discovered near his body in a Florida swamp.

Laundrie’s body was found a month later where he died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound. He was the sole person of interest in the death of his fiance, Petito.

Petito’s family has filed a $50 million wrongful death lawsuit back in August against the Utah Police for failing to properly investigate her domestic violence case.

