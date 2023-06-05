(CNN) — In a heart-stopping incident caught on recently released body camera footage, Tennessee Police Detective Donovan Coble found himself in grave danger while pursuing a suspect. The pursuit began when the police received a call about an armed man breaking into cars near Nashville Airport.

“I’m gonna tase you if you don’t stop right now, I’ve already got you,” warned Detective Coble to Delama Casimir moments before shots were fired last Thursday.

The dramatic chain of events unfolded when Coble, in collaboration with fellow officers, chased Casimir on foot. The 37-year-old suspect was ordered to halt, but he defiantly continued running, eventually leaping over a fence and fleeing into a nearby yard.

The footage revealed Casimir running with a gun in his hand, prompting Detective Coble to return fire in self-defense before seeking cover and eventually falling to the ground.

“Drop that gun!” Coble yelled right before he got shit. “Ah! Ugh, I’m hit, I’m hit, I’m hit,” exclaimed Coble during the intense encounter.

Despite sustaining a gunshot wound to his ribs, Officer Donovan Coble managed to summon his strength and run toward another officer’s truck, which quickly transported him to a nearby hospital for urgent medical attention.

Meanwhile, additional officers arrived at the scene to search for Casimir, who was discovered lying where he was shot.

Medical assistance was promptly provided, and Casimir was also transported to the hospital. The suspect succumbed to his injuries later that day.

Coble underwent emergency treatment at the hospital, where his lung required reinflation. Currently, he is in stable condition but remains hospitalized for further medical care.

“This is a very dangerous job, and I’m incredibly proud of our brave men and women who face these risks every single day,” stated a spokesperson from the police department.

