(TMX) – A pair of newborn twins in Ohio share a birthday with both their mother and father after coming into the world on Aug. 18, according to the Cleveland Clinic.

Photos shared by the Cleveland Clinic show Jose Ervin, Jr. and his fiancée, Scierra Blair, holding their newborn fraternal twins, Jose Ervin III and his sister, A-ria on Friday.

Blair was due at the end of the month, but went into labor on Thursday, a day before her birthday, which she shares with Ervin, per reports.

The decision was made to wait until midnight to bring forth the twins. Young Jose was born at Hillcrest Hospital in Mayfield Heights at 12:35 a.m., and A-ria followed at 12:36. The babies weighed in at just over 5 pounds each, and are healthy, according to the Cleveland Clinic.