DENVER (WSVN) — A Denver couple said an emergency cesarean section left their newborn baby with a gash on her face.

Reazjhana and Damarqus Williams and their family told Fox 31 that instead of joy and celebration for the new addition to their family, they are angry and frustrated.

“To have your granddaughter born to come out to see the plastic surgeon, to get 13 stitches, is devastating, it’s heartbreaking,” the baby’s grandfather, Walter Williams, said.

Reazjhana gave birth to little Kyanni at Denver Health, Fox 31 reports. Her parents said she was originally supposed to be delivered naturally.

“They gave me a pill to speed up my labor and a few minutes after that, I was being rushed into an emergency C-section,” Reazjhana said.

“They said our baby made a sudden movement they couldn’t hear her heartbeat or find it and they took her into an immediate C-section,” Damarqus said.

The couple said Kyanni came out of the C-section with a massive cut on her face that needed 13 stitches.

“They said her face was close to the placenta wall,” Damarqus said.

“I tried to be understanding about what happened, but on top of the fact her face got cut and a plastic surgeon had to come do it, there’s just a lot of things I’m not understanding with the C-section,” Reazjhana told Fox 31. “I’ve never heard of anybody having to deal with their baby’s face looking like this after a C-section.”

Denver Health released a statement to Fox 31 that reads:

“Denver Health has been in touch with the family directly. While this is a known medical complication in emergency C-sections, our focus is always on providing care in the best interest of the mother and child. At Denver Health, the safety and well-being of our patients is our number one priority.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.