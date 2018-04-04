Newborn baby photographed in late father’s military uniform

(WSVN) - The pictures will tug at your heartstrings.

Britt Harris was just six weeks pregnant when her husband was killed while deployed in Afghanistan, Fox News reports. So when her “little miracle” was born, she knew she had to honor her husband’s memory during her baby’s newborn photos.

“I wanted to capture as much of Chris’ spirit as I could. He was extremely devoted to the Army and his country,” the 26-year-old told Today. “I thought nothing could be more fitting for her photos and [it would be] something she can look back on with pride.”

One photo shows little Christian Michelle Harris sleeping next to a photo of her late father and his combat boots, while another shows her enveloped in his Army uniform.

“As soon as I saw the very first preview of the photos, I cried,” she said. “The picture of Christian wrapped with Chris’ uniform is my favorite. It makes me feel like he’s holding her.”

U.S. Army Spc. Chris Harris was killed in a a suicide bombing attack on his first deployment to Afghanistan. Britt said her husband had been overjoyed to learn he was going to be a father.

“When I told him, it was the happiest I’d ever seen him. He was so excited,” she told WFMY. “I want her to know that she’s her dad’s legacy. He never hesitated when it came to helping and would do anything to help others.”

