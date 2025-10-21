NEW YORK CITY (WCBS, WLNY) — A newborn baby girl with her umbilical cord attached was found unattended at a New York City subway station during the morning rush in Manhattan, police said.

The NYPD said the child was discovered wrapped in a sheet at around 9:30 a.m. Monday on the steps leading down to the southbound 1, 2 and 3 trains at the 34th Street and 7th Avenue stop at Penn Station. Investigators closed off the stairwell to collect evidence.

The girl was conscious, alert and did not appear to have any injuries, police said. She was taken to Bellevue Hospital in stable condition.

“Miracle on 34th Street”

Investigators are trying to determine how long the baby was left on the stops before she was found, and locate the responsible party, or parties. Police said there was no sign of the baby’s mother. Investigators are now reviewing surveillance video from inside the station to determine who may have left the child.

Police said no evidence has been found indicating the baby being born in the station, and nothing indicates the birth was on a train.

MTA New York City Transit president Demetrius Crichlow praised police officers who took the newborn to the hospital themselves instead of waiting for paramedics to respond.

“Just grateful for the work of the NYPD in responding and caring for the baby,” Crichlow said. “I’m calling it the miracle on 34th Street.”

“I don’t know how someone could do that to a little baby, it’s really sad,” commuter Hibah Agha said. “It’s really unsanitary, it’s really unsafe to just leave the poor baby out here. I’m glad someone was able to do something about it.”

“I’m a new parent, my girl is 16 months. So I can’t imagine the desperation that they must’ve felt to do that,” commuter Susan Lee said.

“That’s insane, honestly, I’m so sorry to hear that,” commuter Louis Ospjna said.

It is a felony to abandon a child under the age of 14. New York State’s Abandoned Infant Protection Act allows a parent to abandon a newborn baby up to 30 days of age anonymously, if the child is left in a safe space, like a fire station, police station or hospital, and in a safe manner.

