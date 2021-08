(WSVN) - The Food and Drug Administration is expected to give the Pfizer vaccine full approval by early next month, according to the New York Times.

Currently, Pfizer is only approved for emergency use.

The Biden administration is hopeful the vaccine will get the all-clear by Labor Day, which could encourage more people to get vaccinated.

