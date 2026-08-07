HAVANA (WSVN) - The CIA has reportedly created a new task force that will target Cuba.

The New York Times reported Wednesday that the effort will allow the intelligence agency to quickly direct more resources to the island nation.

It would also put pressure on the regime to make changes demanded by President Donald Trump.

Earlier in the year, the Trump administration imposed an oil blockade that cut off fuel and deepened the country’s crisis.

Cuban President Miguel Díaz-Canel announced economic reforms in response, but he does not appear willing to make political changes.

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