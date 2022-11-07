(WSVN) - A sticker shock in a New York county.

Hudson Rowan won a competition for the design of the “I voted” stickers getting handed out during this election season.

The 14-year-old was asked to create a drawing he felt resembled the current political landscape.

He came up with a design that showcased a face with bulging eyes, mangled-looking hair, looking off into the distance, and robot spider legs sticking out of the head.

Now more than 90,000 voters will leave polling sites in Ulster County, New York with his unconventional creation.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.