New York teen dies during high school basketball practice

QUEENS, N.Y. (WSVN) — A family is in mourning after a 16-year-old New York boy collapsed and died during basketball practice just a day after Christmas.

According to the WPIX, Lenny Pierre was playing basketball when he collapsed and went into cardiac arrest.

Paramedics responded and rushed Pierre to the hospital, where he later died.

The cause of Pierre’s death is unknown. However, his mother said he was shaky during practice.

Pierre then became light headed and collapsed when he went to sit down.

An investigation is underway and the medical examiner will now determine the cause of death.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.