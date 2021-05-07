New York mother-daughter EMT team makes saving lives a family affair

NEW YORK (WSVN) — A mother and daughter in New York share more than just a name, they share a profession as well.

Jestina Bryan-Collins is the first female and the first Black captain in the Massapequa Fire Department, WCBS reports.

“I never came in here to be the first. I came in here to do something I love,” Bryan-Collins told the station.

However, Bryant-Collins is now the first person to bring her daughter to work, permanently. Her 30-year-old daughter, also named Jestina, works by her side as a volunteer EMT.

“I just think it’s an amazing thing to do for the community, so we both came down and we signed up together and here we are, nine years later,” said the younger Jestina.

“We took classes together, we learned together, we took our test together, we passed together. We didn’t cheat, but we both got the exact same score,” Bryan-Collins told WCBS.

Jestina told the station that she credits her mother for giving her a mission.

“They’re not calling an ambulance for a free ride. They’re in sometimes the worst position they’ve ever been in, and to be able to help individuals with my mom, it’s absolutely amazing,” the younger Jestina said.

The pair hope is hoping to set an example and inspire others to volunteer for the department.

“It is no longer the ‘good old boys’ club.’ These good old boys are welcoming every mother, every daughter, every female. They’re welcoming everyone,” said Bryan-Collins. “You can be the first at something else, whether you’re the first in your family.”

