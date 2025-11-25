NEW YORK (WCBS) — Did New York City leaders know about the 9/11 toxin dangers more than two decades ago?

The truth could lie in dozens of boxes allegedly containing undisclosed documents about Ground Zero toxins that were uncovered 24 years after the terror attacks.

The Uniformed Firefighters Association, which represents active and retired FDNY members, and its legal team held a news conference Monday in Lower Manhattan to demand answers from Mayor Eric Adams and other city officials about the 9/11 records.

Sixty-eight boxes containing “Ground Zero toxin records” were recently uncovered, according to the firefighters union.

“New York City firefighters demand to know who in New York City government hid those documents all the way back in the beginning and continue to keep those documents held all these years,” Andrew Ansbro, president of the Uniformed Firefighters Association, said.

While union officials have not seen the documents, lawyers for the 9/11 Health Watch advocacy organization said they reviewed two dozen boxes last week.

Attorney Andrew Carboy said each box contains about 5,000 pages of records concerning the Department of Environmental Protection’s response in 2001.

“What was in them? Broadly speaking, two categories. Asbestos air testing in the immediate week following September 11, and chemical and metal contamination records of testing that was done in the days and weeks following the attacks,” Carboy said. “The type of risk assessment we have requested and should be getting, we have not seen yet.”

Carboy said the documents also include a City Law Department letter that reads, in part, “must be preserved to serve as evidence in the event future WTC-related legal actions are brought against the city.”

In July, the New York City Council took action to get the documents disclosed, which ultimately led to their release.

“It’s bittersweet because it took litigation, [Freedom of Information Law] requests, and it took the Department of Investigation through the efforts of [Councilmember] Gale Brewer to compel the city to find these documents,” attorney Thomas McManus said.

The legal team said its original request for documents was denied in 2023 and they were allegedly told by the Department of Environmental Protection that it did not have the documents.

“That totally underscores what a lie it was for DEP to have told us there were no records,” Carboy said.

The union leaders want all of the boxes of documents to be made available and are demanding to know why information was hidden.

“That wasn’t the only betrayal. Years later, we had to go down to Washington to fight for the World Trade Center Health Care Program. Had these documents been available then, it could have helped prove our case to get that lifesaving health care more available quickly. It would have been less of a fight. It would’ve also helped the doctors to help diagnose people had they had all the documents at the time,” Ansbro said.

Ansbro developed skin cancer years after responding to Ground Zero and lost his father, an NYPD member, to 9/11-related cancer.

“Throughout all the years of going down to Washington to try to get health care for sick first responders and civilians, this information could have helped,” he said.

“This is inexcusable,” said Michael Barasch, a 2-time cancer survivor and lawyer for the 9/11 community. “This should have been divulged to the public. We’re adults, we could handle it. We could have made our own decisions whether to go back to school, whether to go back to work, whether to go back to their homes.”

To date, more than 400 members of the New York City fire department have died due to 9/11-related illnesses.

A City Hall spokesperson said, in part, “Mayor Adams has been unwavering in his commitment to ensuring victims, their families, first responders, and survivors receive the care and services they deserve.”

“While we cannot comment on the specifics of pending legislation, the city has begun turning over documents to plaintiffs’ counsel,” the spokesperson added.

Carboy said the legal team filed to seek sworn testimony from DEP and other city officials in their push for answers for the thousands of people impacted. He said the team is still waiting to review the remaining boxes.

The union said it plans to continue pushing until all documents are made public.

