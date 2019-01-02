New York City now offering gender-neutral birth certificates

NEW YORK (WSVN) — Residents of New York City now have a gender-neutral option when it comes to making the selection on a birth certificate.

According to the Associated Press, a new law went into effect on Tuesday, allowing residents to have the choice to designate “X” as their gender.

Residents can change their current birth certificate by attesting that it reflects their true gender identity. Parents can also choose “X” for newborns.

New York City is not the first to enact such a law. California and Washington state have gender-neutral options as well, while Oregon gives its residents the option to mark the gender “X” on their state IDs and drivers licenses.

According to the Associated Press, a similar provision is set to go into effect in New Jersey in February.

