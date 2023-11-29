NEWARK, OHIO — First responders rushed to the scene of a highway crash near Newark, Ohio, where a charter bus carrying high school students was rear-ended by a semi-truck. The incident, which occurred around 8 a.m. on November 14, claimed the lives of six people.

Dashcam footage from an Ohio State Highway Patrol trooper captured the moments as dark smoke billowed into the sky. The trooper quickly assessed the situation, realizing the gravity of the chain-reaction crash involving a charter bus, a semi-truck, a box truck, and two passenger vehicles.

Amidst the chaos, the trooper, with fire trucks still en route, grabs a fire extinguisher from his trunk. In a display of heroism, he and others pull a victim from an SUV, urgently trying to ensure everyone is evacuated.

Tragically, three students on the bus and three adult chaperones in another vehicle lost their lives.

Investigators later determined that the semi-truck rear-ended an SUV, triggering the bus to catch fire and collide with other vehicles.

Despite the severity of the incident, the driver of the semi-truck passed both drug and alcohol tests, and no charges have been filed.

Copyright 2023 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.