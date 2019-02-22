New Uber-like app helps Cubans get around island’s capital

HAVANA (WSVN) — A new app similar to Uber is helping Cubans get around the island’s capital.

Sube, which is Spanish for “get in,” is a fitting name for a transportation app that’s connecting its users to nearby taxis in Havana.

However, unlike Uber, Sube drivers and passengers can negotiate prices.

While the app is still in its early testing phase, there’s already more than 3,000 users.

Some drivers are calling it a massive success.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.