New Texas law to make it a felony to steal packages

A new law that is about to go into effect in Texas will make it a felony to steal packages.

House Bill 37 was signed into law by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and will go into effect on Sept. 1.

The law makes it a felony to steal anything considered mail, including letters, packages, postcards and other sealed items.

The law makes it a first-degree felony if you steal from more than 50 people, a second-degree felony if you steal from 20-50 people, and a state felony if you steal from less than 10 people.

According to Fulshear Police in Texas, violators could face between six months to 10 years in prison if convicted. You could also be ordered to pay anywhere between $4,000 to $10,000 in fines.

Police also added that upgraded charges may be added in cases of identity theft or cases where elderly or disabled people are targeted.

For more information on the law, click here.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.