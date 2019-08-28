New Texas law makes it illegal to send unsolicited nude photos

(WSVN) - If you have ever received an unsolicited nude photo, then you know how irritating it can be. Well now, in Texas, the act is illegal.

Texas Gov. Greg Abbott signed a bill into law making it a misdemeanor to send a naked photo that someone didn’t ask for.

Many people—especially women—get unwanted sexually explicit pictures by text or social media. It’s disgusting. Now, it’s illegal in Texas. #txlege pic.twitter.com/Uga0QL4FbL — Greg Abbott (@GregAbbott_TX) August 23, 2019

“Many people – especially women – get unwanted sexually explicit pictures by text or social media. It’s disgusting,” Abbott said in a tweet. “Now, it’s illegal in Texas.”

The law goes into effect on Sept. 1, and anyone found guilty faces a fine of up to $500.

To read the full bill, click here.

