(WSVN) - Taco bell is changing its diet.

The fast food company announced a new crispy melt taco to be made with the company’s new plant-based protein.

It’s a soy and pea protein blend, inspired by classic taco bell flavors.

Currently being tested in Alabama, it is expected to go nationwide by the end of the year.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.