(WSVN) - A new study unhinges the truth about the Burmese python’s feeding method.

The snakes are invasive species in Florida and have the ability to swallow a sizable white-tail deer.

Researchers found that these reptiles have elastic connective tissue that helps some pythons open their mouths up to 30 inches in diameter.

Pythons can grow up to 18 feet long and can weigh more than 200 pounds.

