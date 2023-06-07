According to a recently conducted study, an overwhelming majority of Americans acknowledge the importance of handwashing for maintaining good health but fail to use a crucial substance to stay hygienic.

The Healthy Handwashing Survey asked a diverse sample of individuals across the nation and found that an astonishing 93% of respondents believed that handwashing plays a crucial role in staying healthy.

Despite this widespread understanding, the study also uncovered a troubling revelation: a significant portion of those surveyed admitted to neglecting the use of soap while washing their hands.

The research results showed that 45% of respondents confessed to solely rinsing their hands with water, completely omitting the use of soap during the handwashing process.

Health experts and medical professionals strongly emphasize the importance of using warm water and soap for effective hand hygiene.

The combination of warm water and soap is scientifically proven to significantly reduce the transmission of diseases, such as the common cold, flu, and even more severe illnesses.

