New study finds that coffee drinkers may live longer

(WSVN) - If you can’t think about going through your day without your morning coffee, you might be on to something that’ll keep you alive and caffeinated for years to come.

A new study published in Barcelona, Spain suggests that drinking coffee can lower your risk of death for people at least 45 years and up.

Several previously published studies stated that there are health benefits associated with drinking coffee. Back in 2011, a study found that coffee could help decrease a woman’s risk of developing Type 2 diabetes while another claimed that the ground bean protects against skin cancers in 2015.

Now, there have been multiple studies that found that drinking coffee could make the drinker live longer. The University of Southern California published a study in July that claimed coffee can be associated with a longer life span.

What this new ESC observational study found was that coffee can be incorporated into a healthy person’s lifestyle. It also found that coffee drinkers who participated in the study had a lower morality rate over multiple years.

Researchers began the study in 1999 with 20,000 participants from a Spanish university. Their average age was about 37 years and each person completed a survey on their lifestyle, health conditions and of course, coffee consumption.

They were followed up for an average of 10 years, according to the published study. During that time, 377 participants died and researchers found that those who consumed at least four cups of coffee daily had a 64 percent lower cause of mortality than those who rarely drank coffee.

Upon observation, researchers found that the most common factors in the study were the participants’ age and how much coffee they drank.

Unfortunately, this association was not significant with the younger participants, but millennials could always get an early start!

So you probably didn’t need another reason to go on a Starbucks run, but if you did, coffee will be on your side.

