The iconic image of the T-Rex, with its sharp, jagged teeth menacingly protruding from its mouth, may not be entirely accurate, according to a new study published in the Journal of Science.

An international team of scientists examined the tooth structure and other features of predatory dinosaurs, including the T-Rex and the Velociraptor, and found that their mouths likely had scaly, lizard-like lips covering and sealing their teeth.

This finding challenges the commonly-held belief that these prehistoric predators had visible upper teeth that hung over their lower jaws. Instead, the researchers suggest that the dinosaurs’ mouths more closely resembled those of lizards, rather than crocodiles.

The scientists also believe that these lips likely did not have muscles, meaning the animals could not curl their lips or snarl. This means that the fearsome snarls and growls that we associate with these dinosaurs in popular culture may not have been possible.

While the image of a toothy T-Rex may be more visually striking, the researchers say that understanding the true appearance and behavior of these dinosaurs is important in comprehending their role in the prehistoric ecosystem.

The study’s findings are sure to spark debate among paleontologists and dinosaur enthusiasts alike, as they challenge our long-held assumptions about these fascinating creatures.

