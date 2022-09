(WSVN) - Cubans are set to vote on a new family code and whether to legalize same-sex marriage.

This is a long-awaited referendum to overhaul the current law which was put into place in 1975.

If passed, it would allow same-sex couples to legally marry and adopt children.

The vote is set for Sunday.

