(WSVN) - How does pizza for dessert sound?

From the company that created last year’s mac & cheese ice cream, now comes pizza ice cream.

The pint-sized delight is made from a cream cheese and mozzarella base with tomato jam swirls and basil crust cookies.

It will be sold only at Walmart starting March 14.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.