NEW ORLEANS, LA. (WSVN) — You can’t have Christmas without the Grinch and one man in New Orleans went above and beyond to play the role.

Lacary came up with the idea of a Grinch mobile after seeing his car’s paint peeling. He wrapped the vehicle with a whopping 2,500 lights and placed several Grinch-themed decorations on the roof.

He said spreading some holiday joy with the one-of-a-kind design made his heart grow three sizes.

“The main reason I do it is the smiles. If it weren’t for the people’s smiles, the kids, the reactions and all the love and joy, everybody, like, coming up to me, I definitely would have not, never did it again,” said Lacary.

Lacary said he’s already planning a design to convert his car into a Mardi Gras mobile after the holiday season comes to an end.

