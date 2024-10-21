ROSWELL, N.M. (AP) — Authorities in New Mexico rescued hundreds of people in the Roswell area after record rainfall produced severe flooding that stranded many in high water — including a sheriff who escaped floodwaters on the roof of his vehicle — and left at least two people dead.

New Mexico National Guard officials said 309 people had been rescued since Saturday, with 38 of those taken to hospitals for treatment of undisclosed injuries. New Mexico State Police said two people died as a result of the flash flood, but information on the victims or the circumstances of their deaths wasn’t immediately released.

Albuquerque TV station KOAT reported that Chaves County Sheriff Mike Herrington was seen standing on top of his vehicle surrounded by floodwaters. Herrington said he had to go to the roof of his vehicle when it and several other vehicles became stranded in water that rose up to the windows.

Roswell city officials said water levels had receded in many parts of the city but remained high in the downtown area. All roads leading to and from the city were closed Sunday, authorities said.

The National Weather Service in Albuquerque said 5.78 inches (about 14.7 centimeters) of rain fell on Roswell on Saturday, breaking the previous daily record of 5.65 inches (about 14.6 centimeters) set on Nov. 1, 1901, for the southeastern New Mexico city.

Meteorologists said more rain and flash floods were possible.

As several homes and businesses began to flood Saturday night, authorities said seven people were rescued after a car was swept away in floodwaters. Other vehicles were swept away into a river channel.

Authorities set up a shelter at the Eastern New Mexico state fairgrounds for Roswell residents displaced by the flooding.

“We’ve worked all night and continue to work with swift water rescue teams and other partner agencies to help our fellow citizens get to safety,” Maj. Gen. Miguel Aguilar, the New Mexico National Guard’s adjutant general, said in a statement.

Guard officials said they will “remain on duty to help Roswell as long as necessary” with 57 guardsmen on the ground.

They said the Guard had several tactical vehicles at the scene that were capable of driving in 4 feet (1.2 meters) of water.

