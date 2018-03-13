New legislation may fine parents for their child’s bullying

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WSVN) – A new bill proposed in Pennsylvania may hold parents accountable if their child is found to be bullying others.

According to a Fox 43 report, Rep. Frank Burns said this bill would make parents aware of their child’s bullying and, if they’re repeat offenders, they may get fined.

“Bullying is underreported and often unaddressed in any meaningful way,” Rep. Burns said to Fox 43. “When it’s not addressed, bullying can escalate quickly from taunts and hurtful online posts to physical assaults and-in worst cases-suicide. Holding students, parents and officials at all levels accountable is the only way to put an end to this scourge.”

The bill states that parents would be told which action the school took for their child after the first bullying instance. The second instance results in parents being required to take a class on bullying and offered a chance to attend a bullying resolution conference.

If the child is caught bullying a third time, the parents would then receive a court citation and be required to pay up to a $500 fine and possibly community service.

