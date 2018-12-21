New law requires Ohio students to learn cursive by 5th grade

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WSVN) — Cursive is making a comeback. Well, at least it is in Ohio.

Ohio Governor John Kasich signed a bill Wednesday requiring the Ohio Department of Education to include supplemental materials that will help students learn how to write cursive.

“The instructional materials shall be designed to enable students to print letters and words legibly by grade three and create readable documents using legible cursive handwriting by the end of grade five,” the law says.

According to WFMJ, bill sponsors said cursive writing has been found to be helpful in supporting focus, learning patterns, memory and spelling. Studies also show that the brain learns better when there is constant movement from the hand.

The law requires that cursive become a part of the curriculum by July 1.

