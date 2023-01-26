(WSVN) - It was retirement day for Bane the K-9, who served in the Hazlet Township Police Department in central New Jersey.

The police dog received a standing ovation as he exited the building, Wednesday.

According to a post on the Hazlet Township police department’s Facebook page, Bane began his career in 2016 after graduating as “Top Dog” from the Morris County K-9 training academy.

“[Bane] sniffed out a multitude of narcotics during his career and went on numerous tracks to find suspects who fled scenes,” police said.

He also enjoyed showing off his obedience skills at the police department’s Youth Academies.

After being a part of the team for over five years Bane can now enjoy putting his paws up.

