New Jersey mother survives Delaware crash that killed husband, 4 daughters

TOWNSEND, Del. (AP) — A New Jersey mother has been left as the sole survivor of a crash that killed her husband and four daughters in Delaware.

Delaware State Police identified the father Sunday as 61-year-old Audie Trinidad of Teaneck, New Jersey.

Police did not identify the minors who died, but news outlets identified the daughters as Kaitlyn, 20; Danna, 17; and Melissa and Allison, 13-year-old twins.

“They’re all gone now. That’s it. In one big sweep,” said Audie’s brother Danny Trinidad.

Police say the mother was hospitalized with serious injuries. News outlets identify her as 53-year-old Mary Rose Ballocanag.

The family was returning from a trip to Ocean City, Maryland, Friday on U.S. Route 1 when a pickup truck crossed the median for unknown reasons and hit the minivan and another car.

No charges have been filed.

A GoFundMe page has been set up to raise funds for Ballocanag. To donate, click here.

Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.