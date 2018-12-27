New Jersey man wins $1 million upon learning his wife is cancer-free

(WSVN) - A New Jersey man who already felt like he’d hit the jackpot upon finding out his wife was cancer-free, won $1 million the very next day.

According to a Facebook post by the Borgata Casino in Atlantic City, 85-year-old Harold McDowell hit a 6 card Royal Straight Flush of Diamonds after placing a small bet of $5.

The Casino went on to say that the odds of hitting a 6 card Bonus Royal Flush are just 1 in 20,348,320 – making McDowell a very lucky man.

The big win was just an added bonus after receiving the best news he could have wished for, just in time for Christmas.

On December 22, McDowell’s wife, who had been battling liver and colon cancer for a few years was given a clean bill of health by her doctor, according to the New York Post.

“It was better news that she’s healthy – money isn’t the most important thing,” McDowell said in an interview with The Post.

When asked what he would do with his money, the 85-year-old said he planned on giving most of it to his kids and maybe he’d set some aside of him and his wife to take a cruise.

