SALT LAKE CITY, Utah (WSVN) –- A New Jersey man is facing federal charges after authorities say he caused panic on an American Airlines flight, leading to an emergency landing.

The incident occurred mid-July on a flight between Seattle and Dallas. The plane was forced to make an emergency landing in Salt Lake City to restrain and remove the disruptive passenger.

Video footage shows flight staff attempting to control a screaming man locked in the bathroom. The man has been identified as 26-year-old Eric Gapco of New Jersey, according to a federal grand jury indictment filed Wednesday.

The documents state that Gapco allegedly assaulted and intimidated a flight attendant, attempted to open the aircraft’s exterior doors multiple times mid-flight, vaped on board, and bothered other passengers.

“I am sane, I am sane!” Gapco was heard yelling during the incident.

Passengers reportedly assisted the flight crew in restraining Gapco by tying his hands and feet while the flight diverted to Salt Lake City.

“You say potato, I say potato,” Gapco remarked as the situation unfolded.

Upon landing, video showed Salt Lake City police escorting Gapco off the plane and taking him into custody.

A federal grand jury indicted Gapco on Thursday on multiple charges, including interfering with a flight crew.

