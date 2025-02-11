NEWARK, N.J. (WSVN) – A New Jersey man was arrested for threatening flight attendants, harassing passengers and attempting to confront the captain during a flight from Miami to Newark, federal authorities said.

Luis A. Vaquero, 27, of Passaic County, was charged with one count of interference with flight crew members and attendants by assault or intimidation. He was released after an initial appearance in Newark federal court.

According to prosecutors, Vaquero became disruptive shortly after takeoff from Miami on Feb. 9, harassing passengers, including a disabled minor and making antisemitic remarks. He also threatened a flight attendant after being denied alcohol, telling her, “You better watch out, sh**’s gonna happen to you.”

Upon landing at Newark Liberty International Airport, flight attendants alerted law enforcement. When the announcement was made that officers were on their way, Vaquero allegedly rushed to the front of the plane, banged on the cockpit door, and shouted at the captain, demanding he come outside. When confronted by a flight attendant, Vaquero threatened him using racial slurs, according to authorities.

Authorities say Vaquero continued to verbally threaten the captain from inches away until officers arrived and took him into custody.

The charge carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.