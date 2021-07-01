(WSVN) - Task forces from around the country are being sent to Surfside.

A team of 70 first responders is leaving New Jersey Thursday to head to South Florida.

The task force will help with search and rescue efforts for two weeks at the collapse site.

Indiana is also deploying a task force. The team left Indianapolis Wednesday night.

About 21 agencies will be represented along with 19 civilian specialists.

Pennsylvania is sending a team of around 80 personnel.

The convoy includes highly skilled first responders, trained dogs and specialized equipment.

They are traveling more than 1,000 miles to assist crews in Surfside.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.