New Jersey governor issues stay-at-home order

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy tweeted Saturday that he has ordered residents to stay home and nonessential retail businesses to close by 9 p.m. Saturday.

He also said all gatherings are canceled.

“I take personal responsibility for the public health and safety of New Jersey,” he tweeted. “If you are unhappy about our aggressive social distancing measures, I’m sorry. But your safety is my highest priority.”

