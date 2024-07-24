ATLANTIC HIGHLANDS, N.J. (WSVN) — It was a fishy situation for one couple in New Jersey after a fish fell from the sky and shattered their car’s windshield.

Cynthia and Jeff Levine, who live near New Brunswick, New Jersey, were left scratching their heads after a fish fell from the sky right in front of their home on Sunday.

“The car started honking, it went crazy honking, which we never heard and I didn’t know how to turn it off,” said Cynthia. “I kinda went out, and [Jeff] was in the yard somewhere; he heard the crash and everything but ignored it.”

When the couple walked outside, they discovered a fish smashed through the windshield of their Tesla.

“We were like, ‘Holy crap, look at this!'” said Cynthia.

Dashcam video shows the moment the fish made contact with their car’s windshield, sending glass flying everywhere and the fish flopping through the air until it landed on the ground.

“And I said to him, ‘It looks like fish scales and blood on the windshield,'” said Cynthia.

With no immediate answers, the couple looked up to the sky, wondering where the fish came from.

“It’s a message from God,” said Jeff.

Or maybe someone had painted a target on their backs.

“Yeah we’re thinking, ‘Somebody threw it at the car, or is somebody after us? Is it vandals?'” said Jeff.

“We said, ‘We’re glad it didn’t hit us,'” said Cynthia.

The answer is more than likely a very simple one. A bird with fresh dinner in its mouth dropped it right on top of their car.

The Levines may have even narrowed down their suspect.

“We used to have an eagle’s nest in our yard, in the back, so we think, we think it was probably the eagle,” said Cynthia.

A similar incident in a nearby county happened when a bird dropped a fish on a generator, knocking out the power in that area.

Police posted this tongue-in-cheek photo of the suspect online.

Jeff has a message to any feathered friends in the neighborhood who may have similar ideas.

“I lowered my deductible, so if any birds are listening, please don’t drop it yet, because I’m covered now,” said Jeff.

The Levines live about a mile away from where that fish would have come from.

Locals say that birds flying with fish in their mouths is a common sight.

