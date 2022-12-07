(WSVN) - A New Jersey dog took a plunge into a New York river after breaking free from its leash.

Bear is back home after an adventurous trip to New Jersey after he fled from his owners and dove right into the Hudson River for a mile swim across the cold body of water.

His new owners thought they would never see Bear again.

“We never expected to see him again — never expected to even be telling this story,” said Ellen Wolpin. “My son said to next time make up a story that is more believable.”

The Edgewater Police Department received a call about a barking dog in the river just after midnight, Tuesday.

Crews began to search near the Independence Pier.

“We had some low tide conditions and two guys entered the water in ice rescue suits,” said firefighter Tom Quinton.

Rescue teams had to make two passes with the boat before they found Bear; the puppy was brought safely on board and was given treats.

Bear is a mixed breed of Leonberger and Bernese Mountain Dog which are known to love swimming and the outdoors. He has lived outside of Boseman, Montana before he found his forever home with Wolpin and her son.

Despite the chilly weather Bear coped rather well.

“He’s doing great,” said Wolpin. “You would never know that he had this adventure.”

Wolpin adopted Bear on Nov. 30 to be a service dog for her son who has special needs.

“He’s given us a lifetime of happiness with this,” said Wolpin. “I say the dog is a fighter and so is my son so, they’re a great combination.”

The-CNN-Wire™ & © 2022 Cable News Network, Inc., a Time Warner Company. All rights reserved.