MIAMI (WSVN) - South Florida communities are on edge after the Trump administration revealed a concerning memo, confirming that immigrants detained by Immigration and Customs Enforcement can now be deported from the country with as little as six hours’ notice.

As many immigrants in the region are in legal limbo, ICE has been authorized to expedite the deportation process for all detained non-citizens, including long-term US residents, to countries that are not their native land, even if those countries offer no guarantee of safety.

The policy was laid out in a memo by the acting director of ICE, Todd Lyons, expanding the controversial use of third-country deportations.

“We have the highest detention standards out of any other prison system in the United States. ICE standards are the highest,” he said. “This new facility is a great one. What it’s doing for us is that ICE doesn’t detain punitively. We detain to remove people. We don’t want to have people in custody.”

According to immigration advocates, the short time period renders it nearly impossible to gather a proper defense, effectively denying due process.

Democratic lawmakers, who toured Alligator Alcatraz in the Everglades, are calling for its closure. They raised concerns about food quality, drinking water, and high temperature, saying the detainees were packed into cages.

The state and federal government, as well as other proponents of the facility, defend the quality of life for detainees.

