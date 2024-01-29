A new clue has been released in one of American history’s biggest mysteries.

A picture picked up by sonar, showed what is believed to be the remains of the long-lost plane flown by aviation trailblazer, Amelia Earhart.

High-tech underwater drones used by the Deep Sea Vision exploration company were surveying over 5,200-square miles when they spotted the aircraft, resting in a part of the Pacific Ocean, where the American icon is said to have disappeared.

Earhart and her navigator Fred Noonan, took off from the Miami Municipal Airport in Opa-locka, in July 1937.

During the last leg of the voyage, Earhart took off from Papua New Guinea and was never seen again. The pair vanished into thin air on an attempted flight to circle the globe.

The 15-day investigation was the largest ever at the time. The search involved 3,000 men, 102 planes, and 10 ships as the crew covered about 250,000 square miles of the ocean.

An investigation into the uncovered remains is still to come

