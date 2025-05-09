NEW YORK (AP) — Additional sex trafficking charges were brought Thursday in a New York court against two luxury real estate brokers and their brother.

The charges were contained in a rewritten indictment filed by federal prosecutors against Oren Alexander, Tal Alexander and Alon Alexander.

The three brothers are being held without bail in a case in which prosecutors in Manhattan have alleged that they have spoken to more than 60 people who allege they were raped by at least one of the brothers.

Oren Alexander and Tal Alexander were already charged with using their wealth and influence that they accumulated while selling high-end properties in New York City, Miami and Los Angeles to make it possible to rape and sexually abuse women from 2002 to 2021.

No date was immediately set for the men to be arraigned. They previously had pleaded not guilty.

The superseding indictment filed Thursday adds five new charges related to four alleged victims, including one female who had not yet reached adulthood when the offenses allegedly occurred.

Attorney Richard Klugh said in an email that the “new charges, like the government’s first two factually and legally unfounded efforts, show nothing but prosecutorial overreach. It is simply another swing-and-a-miss by a government that has gone off the rails in an overzealous, unwarranted pursuit.”

Nicholas Biase, a spokesperson for the U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Southern District of New York, said: “We will decline to comment beyond our filings to the court. This is an ongoing investigation, anyone who may have information related to this case can please contact 1-800 CALL FBI or alexander-case@fbi.gov.”

Copyright 2025 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.