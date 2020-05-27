New C-19 ID wristbands made to show antibody status

(WSVN) - A new way of letting people know your COVID-19 status has been introduced.

As the United States begins to slowly reopen, the C-19 ID project has created a series of wristbands and buttons to be used to show others your antibody status.

One of the founders said the idea isn’t fool-proof, but it could help going forward.

A green wristband, for example, does not mean that someone is immune, but that they have the proper antibodies and are willing to socialize.

All of the proceeds will go to first responder charities.

