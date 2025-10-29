(WSVN) - “Fur baby culture” is a real phenomenom, and not all veterinarians are on board with it.

New data suggests more and more people see pets as family members rather than animals and treat them like human children. Because of this, pet parents are spending more in general, but especially when it comes to medical procedures.

The authors of the book “Veterinary Controversies and Ethical Dilemmas” said this is fueling a wave of overdiagnosis and overtreatement, and there is even evidence of declining animal welfare. They hope this new information will help bring a change.

